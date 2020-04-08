Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said coronavirus pandemic will be defeated. While speaking during a visit to Crisis Management Cell at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said Pakistan will have to deal with the pandemic challenge as a nation. “The government is making all out efforts for early repatriation of Pakistanis stranded at airports in the world. It is a testing time for the entire nation,” he added. The Minister expressed confidence that Pakistan will defeat this pandemic with faith and spirit. He expressed satisfaction over performance of the special cell and appreciated the officers and the staff performing duties there. Director General of the Unit, Salman Athar briefed the foreign minister about the performance of the cell. The FM reviewed complaints received by the cell and said that they were making efforts for the immediate return of all Pakistani stranded at different airports of the world.