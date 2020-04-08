Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least seven terrorists were killed in two intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan and Mohmand on Tuesday. The security forces conducted two separate IBOs during the last 24 hours on confirmed information of terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan and Mohmand. Seven terrorists were killed during these IBOs, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). In North Waziristan, the security forces carried out IBO in village Idel Khel on credible intelligence information about presence of terrorists. Four terrorists were killed while trying to escape the cordon. Cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security personnel. In another IBO on a terrorist hideout in Mohmand, three terrorists were killed. IEDs, night vision sights, extremist literature and Indian origin medicines were recovered from the hideout, according to the ISPR.