ISLAMABAD - The federal government has extend­ed visas validity of foreign nationals, residing in Pakistan, till the end of this month in the wake of COVID-19 crisis in the country.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Interior, the deci­sion has been taken in view of the outbreak of coronavirus and as part of the government’s measures to mitigate the spread of deadly vi­rus through “any interaction with the public at large.”

The notification says that the government has decided to “ap­prove the validity of all types of visas issued to foreign nationals who are currently in Pakistan.”

The exemption will be applicable for all visas that have expired since March 15 and are due to expire by April 30. “All such visas shall be deemed to be valid till 30th April, 2020,” the ministry said.

The ministry has informed the Foreign Office, the Federal Inves­tigation Agency’s Immigration De­partment and the Directorate Gen­eral of Immigration & Passports (IMPASS) about the decision