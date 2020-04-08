Share:

Attock-General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Majid Jehangir has said that government and armed forces are working together to protect the nation from the pandemic COVID-19. He was speaking at a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner officeAttock on Tuesday to review anti-COVID-19 measures taken by the health department and local administration in district Attock.

On this occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar, District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani and officials of health department, local administration and army were also present.

He said armed forces are utilising all resources to help government in fight against pandemic of coronavirus. He said that armed forces being part of the national effort will not leave any stone unturned for security and safety of people of the country.

“The government alone cannot fight and win this war against coronavirus. We can win this war together as a nation,” he added.

He instructed officials of health department, local administration for strict implementation of WHO recommendations and SoP at grassroots level. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar briefed the participants about current statistics, action taken, issues and future planning of the district. He elaborated on the arrangements taken by the district administration to contain the virus in the district.

The DC said all the people coming from abroad have been tested and those allowed to go home are also being monitored. While briefing on this occasion, District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani said that police have enhanced pickets to restrict public movement in Attock. He said that step has been taken to confine citizens to their homes unless for a medical emergency, shopping for food or medicines or to travel to essential jobs.

Later, General Officer Commanding Major General MajidJehangir visited quarantine centre established at Government Technical College and reviewed the facilities at the centre.