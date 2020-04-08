Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday disclosed that government had now achieved the capacity of conducting 3100 corona tests a day and the same would be enhanced to 5000 tests in the next few days. He said while addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee through video link at his camp office. The meeting held a detailed review of the prevailing situation and different facilities arranged for the patients.

The meeting was told that as many as 1785 people were tested yesterday while there were around 19000 diagnostics kits available in Punjab and 2000 more kits would be received from NDMA tomorrow.

The Chief Minister said that testing labs were also being established in Lahore and other districts of the province. He directed to make eight labs functional at the earliest. He also directed that implementation of Section 144 be ensured strictly. “Violation of government orders will not be tolerated as these steps are taken to protect the lives of the citizens,” he maintained. He also ordered to take stern action against those violating ban on pillion riding.

He asked the Health Department for early completion of the procurement of necessary equipment adding that patients in Quarantine facilities or isolation wards would be tested again after 14 days and those found negative be allowed to go homes. The CM further directed to establish separate wards for coronavirus-affected pregnant women in Lahore and other districts’ hospitals. Patients should be provided with every necessary facility in Quarantine centres, he asked. PPE should also be provided to doctors and nurses on a priority basis and their other issues would be solved by the government, he said. Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, IG Police, secretaries of health, information, finance, agriculture departments and military officials attended the meeting at CMO while Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, SMBR, ACS (Home), relevant secretaries and high officials participated through video link.

CM APPROVES MODEL

VANS FOR POLICE

Chief Minister has approved model vans for Elite Force, Highways and Punjab police. He inspected the model vans along with IG Police Shoaib Dastageer at CM Office here on Tuesday. IG Police briefed the Chief Minister about different features of the vans. The CM directed that safety and convenience of police personnel on duty should be kept in mind while selecting the vehicles. He stated the PTI government had provided resources to police department earlier and would do the same in future as well for safeguarding the lives and property of the people. The past governments introduced no reforms in the police department for providing relief to the people. The system of reward and punishment had yielded positives results and the government would ensure that police also produced good results, Usman Buzdar added.

CM inspects special vehicle designed for antiseptic spray

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a special vehicle “The Mist Queen” has been introduced for antiseptic spray.

A demonstration of antiseptic spray through “The Mist Queen” was given to the CM at CM Office here on Tuesday. The CM expressed satisfaction over the manufacturing of a spray vehicle with local resources. He was informed that the vehicle had been manufactured with a sum of Rs one lac and 75 thousand and local government department had developed it with its resources. The Chief Minister said that “The Mist Queen” would spray main roads and markets. Eight such vehicles had been manufactured for spray in crowded areas of the provincial metropolis. “The Mist Queen” vehicles would be provided to 455 local governments across the province in phases. He said that spray was being conducted in Lahore with the cooperation of LWMC and Rescue 1122. He assured to continue every possible measure to overcome coronavirus. All-out resources were being utilized to protect the people from coronavirus, he added. Secretary Local Government Department briefed that the department would also introduce “The Mist Canon.”

Punjab govt. employees donate Rs 1.2b to corona fund

Punjab Chief secretary Maj. (R) Azam Suleman called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented a cheque worth Rs120 crore for Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control. This amount had been donated by Punjab Government employees to support governmental efforts for overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

Government employees from grade 1 to 16 have donated their one day salary while grade 17 to grade 19 officers have given two days’ salary. Similarly, three days’ salary of government officers of grade 20 to grade 22 has also been donated to this fund. Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the passion and assured that this amount would be utilized for helping the coronavirus patients.

He reiterated that the Punjab government was standing with the affected people and the hapless strata would not be left alone. The government employees had set a high example and every penny would be spent on the welfare of the deserving people. “I am monitoring the relief activities and there would be no delay in this regard,” he added.