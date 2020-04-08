Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz has directed all concerned authorities including the health department to remain alert for possible dengue risks so that timely dengue pre­vention can be made possible. He was presiding over a meeting on dengue at his office here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by all concern secretar­ies and senior officials of the health department. On this occasion, the Chief Secretary was informed about the steps taken to prevent dengue in the province.

The Chief Secretary directed the Relief Depart­ment to set up a quick helpline for dengue response so that people could contact the helpline and lodge complaints about the dengue virus, so that the rele­vant department could stop the dengue breeding by taking safety and precautionary measures. He also urged the public to take precautionary measures and support the government to avoid dengue. He also di­rected to raise awareness among the people through media, religious, social and political figures