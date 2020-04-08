Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Tuesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government would enhance the capacity of testing suspected coronavirus patients in the coming week.

Talking to a TV channel, he said the provincial government planned to take it from 5,000 per day to 10,000 per day with the support of private hospitals and laboratories.

He said the KP government was doing all it could to equip the doctors and the paramedical staff against the virus.

“The only way to prevent further spread of the virus is to follow the guidelines as laid down by the government,” he asserted.

He also appreciated that the KP people were fully cooperating with the government and following the instructions of the health ministry.

“I am much pleased to see the motivation of people to become the part of Tiger Force and serve the nation,” the minister said, and added,

“The safety of doctors and the paramedical staff is responsibility of the government and we are determined to provide safety kits and other tools to all of them.”

“We have distributed masks and other equipment in different districts,” Wazir claimed.

“Similarly, the items provided by NDMA have also been distributed,” he said, and underlined the need for taking more precautionary measures and the implementation of government’s policy in letter and spirit to contain the spread of the virus.

He also appreciated the continued media cooperation on raising public awareness about preventing the Covid-19.

Replying to a question, the minister said the government was reviewing the latest situation of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had formed a taskforce, headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, to review the situation particularly for the tourism industry.