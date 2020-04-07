Share:

Kunda menace

I have recently shifted from Orangi to FB Area for the sake of a better living standard, the previous area I was living had water and gas issues and loads of illegal kundas in the area. However, to my surprise just opposite my house, a jumper sparked due to these illegal wires. This is clearly a menace to society because not only does it pose a threat to everyday life it affects regular paying customers like me because this transformer keeps tripping. I would like the concerned authorities and electricity provider Company to rectify this kunda issue permanently.

SIRAJ MUNEER SOOMRO,

Karachi.

Rising violence

Violence against the third gender became a global problem, but in Pakistan, they have a low status as if they have no right to live and get basic rights. Transgenders are being killed and tortured. According to a report in 2018, there were more than 479 cases of violence against transgenders in KP, while 57 have been killed since 2015. Transgenders are being treated badly in big cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, and Islamabad. This violence is rising from big cities to small towns and villages. So it is the responsibility of the government to protect them and provide them their due rights. We need to support them.

MAHTAB, ABDULLATIF,

Balochistan.

Healthy competition

Competition always improves results. In healthy competition, we always keep norms and limits while for the unhealthy competition the rhetoric is “everything is fair in love and war”. In healthy competition, rivals get self-improvement while unhealthy competition results in harm. For the unhealthy competition, I mark an arms race between Pakistan and India, which causes poverty, unemployment, a weak economy, and many more problems. In contrast, healthy competition is between two political rivals; PPP and PTI, both are combating with COVID-19. Each one is trying to get praise and recognition of the public. That is why we are one of the few countries of the world which have good control over pandemic to certain limits with limited resources.

Aforementioned both examples prove that if we are serious about progress and improvement. We should always encourage healthy competition and discourage unhealthy competition.

FARI AHMED,

Havelian.