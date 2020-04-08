Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah requested the people on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat that they should stay in their homes and seek the blessings of this night of forgiveness.

Nasir Shah said that on this special night of forgiveness when people’s fate was going to be decided, people should stay in their homes and arrange special prayers for the complete elimination of the caronavirus and the stability of the country.

In his special message on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, he said that he was sure that Allah Almighty would listen to our prayers and help us in getting rid of this caronavirus pandemic. Appreciating the people for maintaining exemplary discipline during the lockdown, Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government was proud of its people from all walks of life for their cooperation.

He also said that with such discipline and co-operation of the people, Sindh government would succeed in eliminating the caronavirus. He said that it was not too far off when the last patient of the coronavirus would fully recover and engage in his daily routine. Nasir Shah said that all the religous scholars and clerics had consensus that whenever a town, city or country was facing a pandemic then it was better to limit and shorten the worships.

He said that there had been many instances in the history when a town, city or a country was facing an outbreak of the disease, that town, city or country shortened and restricted worships.Referring to the distribution of ration to the needy people during the lockdown, he said that although it was a very difficult task to reach out to every needy person and to provide ration, but yet as per instructions of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and in accordance with the strategy of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the task of providing rations to the needy people was in progress with the help of the welfare organizations.

Nasir Shah said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed the Sindh government to reach out every needy person and provide him ration and other necessities of life.

Nasir again requested the people who had been blessed with possessions and wealth to fully support the Sindh government in this difficult time. “Through mutual cooperations and shared strategies and efforts, we can get rid of this pandemic,” he said.