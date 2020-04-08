Share:

ISLAMABAD-The newly appointed Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) has Shafaq Hashmi assumed her charge at Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

She is currently appointed as Director General in Islamabad Capital Territory Administration and the interior ministry has assigned her the look-after charge of chief officer MCI as well few days back.

The newly appointed CMO chaired a meeting which was attended by directors and deputy directors of different formations. She was briefed about the working of MCI and its subordinate directorate in details while the respective formation also informed her about the ongoing activities regarding coronavirus.

The said meeting was attended by the Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri, Director Municipal Administration Zafer Iqbal, Director Water Supply Shahid Iqbal and other officers of MCI.

She has expressed her satisfaction over the working of MCI and directed different formations to continue their services especially the spray being conducted to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the city.

The post of CMO had become vacant after the retirement of Capital Development Authority’s member engineering Humayun Akhtar Khan, who was also holding the look-after charge of this post.

He had tried to get a post-retirement extension, however, same move could not be materialised due to a strong resistance showed by the Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz, who went to the Islamabad High Court against subject extension.

The IHC warned the federal government from giving extension to Mr. Humayun Akhtar Khan.

Khan was the officer who moved a corruption reference in Islamabad Local Government Commission against the Mayor of Islamabad, who termed this a malafide move of the ruling party against him and the local government setup in the capital city.