Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Wednesday said that the opposition is devoid of workable solutions to tackle coronavirus pandemic and instead critique sincere government actions against the pandemic.

CM Buzdar said that the opposition had no program or agenda against the novel coronavirus rather a dejected opposition instigated a sense of dejection among the people of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Punjab further stated that the nation has now understood the two-faced nature of the opposition.

Usman Buzdar implored the opposition parties to refrain from politicising and point-scoring based off of a very serious global pandemic.

Referring to former Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party leader Nawaz Shairf, CM Usman Buzdar said that those spending most of their time in London partaking in leisure activities seem insincere championing humanity and human rights in Pakistan.