Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that opposition should appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s steps for self accountability.

In a tweet, SAPM Dr Firdous said that opposition should hold itself accountable instead of criticizing government as nation still remembers subsidies given by past rulers to their family members.

She said that six families control more than 50% of sugar mills of the country and only a specific class used to get benefit from policies of past rules. But this will not happen in ‘Naya Pakistan’, she stressed.

Dr Firdous further said that opposition should appreciate Imran Khan instead of politicizing the investigative report on sugar and wheat crisis.

She also added that Imran Khan or his family does not own any sugar mill and releasing FIA report is proof that protection of interest of masses is PM’s top priority.