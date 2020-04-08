ISLAMABAD - The Environmental Protection Agency has strictly instructed all the hospitals of Pakistan dealing with coronavirus patients to ensure proper disposal of COVID-19 waste.
The EPA has instructed all the hospitals to completely incinerate the waste caused by the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Instead of recycling, the hospitals are told to completely destroy the waste including plastic as a protective measure to stop the further spread of the coronavirus.
Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Director General Farzana Altaf, while talking to The Nation here yesterday, revealed that all the hospitals which are treating the patients of coronavirus in Pakistan have been instructed to properly dispose of the wastage caused by the treatment of COVID19 patients.
She marked that following the nature of this virus, it was must to ensure that the waste produced while treating the patients of Covid-19 is properly disposed and incinerated.
“The material which can be recycled and then reused is also instructed needs to be destroyed completely by the hospitals so that chances of spread of this virus could decrease”, said the DG EPA.
The EPA DG further revealed that all the district administrations were also coping up with the hospitals in incinerating the waste completely from those hospitals.
Briefing about the disposal, she also said that the hospitals which were not having incinerators like the private labs were made in contact with the outside companies which are being watched closely by the authorities to ensure the proper disposal of waste.
Though most big hospitals in Pakistan have been incinerating bio-medical hospital waste, the fresh instructions are aimed at ensuring that the waste generated specifically during testing of people and treatment of covid-19 patients are disposed of in a scientific manner using the set of rules given to these specific hospitals.
This includes the disposal of every material that has contacted the patient of coronavirus, said the DG said.
Infectious medical waste contains potentially harmful micro-organisms that can infect patients, hospital staff, and even the general public, which is why it is dangerous, she said. Examples of infectious medical waste include body parts, blood and blood products, a patient’s bedding, or even a culture of an infectious agent.
Lately, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has also instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure proper disposal of Covid-19 waste.