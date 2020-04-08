Share:

Pakistan has decided to extend closure of borders for two more week due to coronavirus pandemic, however, Chaman-Torkham border will remain opened until Thursday (tomorrow) over the request of Afghanistan.

The decision was taken in the latest session of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review measures for curbing spread of COVID-19.

Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf said in a statement that it had been decided to close borders till April 11. However, the closure has been extended for two more week, he added.

“Chaman-Torkham border will remain opened till tomorrow over request of Afghanistan. Moreover, Pakistan has granted permission to Afghan citizens stranded to move to Afghanistan on humanitarian ground. The federal government has also allowed sending specific food items to Afghanistan,” said Yusuf.

“It is our national responsibility to bring back Pakistanis. However, flight operation will remain shut till April 11 and stranded Pakistanis were being taken to home through special flights,” he added.