Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways has decided to seal its Mughalpura workshop after a person who had visited the premises tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "We have sealed the workshop till April 12 so that we can get affairs at the workshop in order and take the necessary precautions."

"However, our freight trains are operating as planned," he added.

Moreover, according to Pakistan Railways, three of its staff members were tested positive for coronavirus.

The Railways divisional superintendent said the move was taken to ensure safety of its employees, who were immediately sent home for 14 days self-isolation.

As a preventive measure, Pakistan Railways has shut all passenger trains across the country, however, only freight and cargo trains are permitted to operate.