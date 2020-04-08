Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday denounced India for linking Islamabad with the last month’s attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejected the officially-inspired reports in the Indian media, seeking to link Pakistan with the terrorist attack on a Gurdawara in Kabul on March 25, as “highly mischievous and condemnable.”

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan already strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on the Gurdawara, in which so many precious lives were lost. She said places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times and the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice.

The Spokesperson said, as a country that has suffered the most from and has fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism, including State-sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border, Pakistan firmly believes that such despicable terrorist acts have no political, religious or moral justification.

She said these reports are patently designed to malign Pakistan as India’s overall smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known. Aisha Farooqui said seeking to implicate Pakistan in this terrorist attack is part of the desperate attempts India is making to divert attention from its own unacceptable actions and state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Spokesperson said Pakistan is confident that such Indian ploys will not succeed in misleading the world community.