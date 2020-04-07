Share:

A revolution is a struggle to the death

between the future and the past.

–Fidel Castro

Raúl Modesto Castro Ruz was born in Birán, Cuba, on June 3, 1931. His father was an immigrant from Galicia, Angel Castro. He is the youngest of Castro brothers. He was the first person among the Cuban exiles who met legendary revolutionary Che Guevara in Mexico. Raul introduced Che to Fidel.

Raul and Che were ardent believers in Marxist ideals of social justice. Raul played a critical role in the success of the Cuban revolution –a role that rarely finds proper mention because of the towering figures like Che and Fidel whose charisma overshadowed the part of other revolutionaries in overthrowing the Batista regime. However, it was Raul more than any other person who was instrumental in giving the Cuban revolution its socialist blend.

As Fidel became the president of the country, it was Raul, who made sure that the administration was purged of men loyal to the erstwhile president. From then, until Fidel became incapacitated due to illness, Raul occupied the number two position in the Council of State, the Council of Ministers, and the Communist Party of Cuba along with holding the post of Defense Minister of the country.

Soon after assuming power he undertook numerous reform measures and started working to improve bilateral ties between his government and the American. His efforts were successful as after half a century after the revolution; the US reopened its embassy in Havana –which the US had closed after the nationalisation program of Fidel Castro. On April 19, 2018, Raul Castro stepped down as president and Miguel Díaz-Canel replaced him.