KARACHI - The provincial authorities have apprehended 218 more people and registered 71 cases against the violators on Tuesday.According to details, during the entire period of lockdown, overall 3,700 people had been arrested and 1,018 cases registered against them. “Forty-nine people were held in Karachi on Tuesday and booked under 49 new cases,” the police authorities said adding that 13 people were arrested in Hyderabad and 50 people were nabbed in Sukkur.At least 9 violators of lockdown were taken into custody by police in Larkana and 4 cases were registered against them.