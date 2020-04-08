Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi chaired a high level meeting in Lahore on Wednesday to review measures taken by Punjab government to control spread of Coronavirus in province.During meeting, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar briefed President about Tele-Ration Helpline and Tele-Medicine Service in province.

He also conveyed about Ration Package for affected and deserving families in this situation. Later, President Dr. Arif Alvi visited Corona Crisis Management Cell in Lahore.

During visit, President was given briefing about working and progress of state of the art Corona Crisis Management Cell, which is being run under Home Department.

He was told that this Cell is monitoring and dealing all issues related to Corona round the clock. This Special Cell also monitors spread of this pandemic in all districts of province.