Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that protecting the people from coronavirus and providing relief to them during the ongoing lockdown was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s number one priority. In a tweet, the special Assistant to the PM said that during the cabinet meeting today (on Tuesday), the provision of relief at grassroots level was reviewed. “No hurdle in this regard would be tolerated,” she vowed. She expressed the hope that with the cooperation of the provinces, the government will reach out to the homes of deserving people and provide them with assistance. “The recommendations of the National Coordination Committee were also discussed at the cabinet meeting for the phase-wise opening of the industrial sector,” Firdous informed. The SAPM said that a strategy would also be devised for an effective role of Tiger Force and the philanthropists in the relief efforts.