ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Dr. Nafisa Shah has expressed has said that a law made by parliament cannot be changed and the Attorney General statement that Benazir Income Support Program has been renamed as Ehsas program is surprising. Dr. Shah said that thousands poor have been left without income support by the people who are haters of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. What kind of Ehsas is this which takes away bread from the poor women of Pakistan? She said that this is the time when poor people need most help. BISP had given confidence to the poor women of Pakistan. By changing the name of this program poor women hve been deprived of their income. Imran Khan and his government has no right and authority to change the name of a program which was established by parliament.