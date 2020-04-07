Share:

Kate Garraway sends well wishes to Boris Johnson

Islamabad - Kate Garraway has sent her well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson after it was announced he has been admitted to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital. The Good Morning Britain presenter, 52, was among thousands who commented on Piers Morgans’ Instagram post of a picture of Boris, 55, and his pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds at No 10 Downing Street. It comes after it was confirmed last week, Kate’s husband Derek has also been admitted to intensive care with coronavirus after becoming very ill. Piers wrote: ‘If you’re not rooting for our Prime Minister tonight & willing him to make a speedy recovery, then you’re a despicable human being. He is very ill with a deadly virus & his pregnant partner has also been sick. Incredibly worrying time for them & the country. Come on Boris’ Kate commented: ‘Get well Boris x’.

Kylie & Kendall shares another look of their fashion collaboration

Islamabad - Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been working on a joint fashion line for years. And recently, the duo were back at promoting their line as they shared another look from their spring campaign on Instagram where they were posed together. In the caption, the power sisters even credited the man who did the retouching for the photograph in a rare move. The caption began, ‘Thanks to everyone that helped with our spring shoot, we couldn’t have done it without you.’