House robbed in New Lalazar

RAWALPINDI - A gang of criminals robbed a house in New Lalazar on Tuesdayand fled away despite presence of police cordoning off the area. A case has been registered against the fleeing robbers on complaint of the victim house owner with no arrest or recovery so far. According to sources, a gang of robbers having sophisticated weapons entered inside the house by cutting iron grills and made the entire family hostage at gunpoint. A lady phoned her brother and told him about presence of robbers inside the house. The man came outside the house with four policemen of Police Station Morgah. More police force was called by the SHO but the robbers managed to escape after stealing gold, cash and other valuables. Interestingly, the police present outside the house did not try to catch the fleeing robbers. In the FIR, the victim house owner Imran Ijaz, an officer in National Highway Authority (NHA), told police four robbers stormed into his house and made family hostage of gunpoint. He added the robbers later on collected Rs200,000 cash, three tola gold ornaments and a bank draft worth Rs2.6 million and fled. He told police that robbers were aged around 38 to 40 years and were speaking Pashto.

PMA welcomes restoration of PMDC

Islamabad (Our Staff Reporter): Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Tuesday welcomed the restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) following the court orders as it will resolve the long standing issues of doctors’ community. A statement released by PMA said that it hails Islamabad High Court (IHC) for restoration of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) and de-sealing its head office in Islamabad with immediate effect and compliance to be reported today. It said that the court also ordered removal of the security deployed by the health ministry. Secretary Health has been asked by the court not to interfere into PMDC affairs. A statement said that PMA had been raising its voice for the restoration of PMDC since its closure. “Today is the historic day for medical fraternity and employees of the regulatory body. We congratulate the employees for their reinstatement,” said the statement.

PMA also requested all the stakeholders to continue their efforts for making PMDC autonomous, independent, transparent and a vibrant body to maintain the standers of medical education in the country.

PMA also requested registrar of PMDC to initiate registration of doctors on priority basis. Thousands of registration cases are in pending. Approximately, 15,000 fresh graduates are also waiting for their provisional registration to start their house jobs.