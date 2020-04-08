Share:

NAWABSHAH - After Karachi the second largest Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the Corona affected patients was set up at the Peoples Medical College Hospital (PMCH), stated by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar here Tuesday. He said that under the special directives of Sindh Government, by the joint efforts of District administration Shaheed Benazirabad, Vice-Chancellor Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Gulshan Memon, District Health Officer Dr Moinudin Shaikh,Registrar Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical College Hospital Dr Saeeda Rasheed Baloch, a 26-bed ICU Ward was set up at PMCH for the severe affected coronavirus patients. Statement said that PMC Hospital ICU is the second largest ICU after Karachi, which is functional round-the-clock under the guideline issued by health department while facilities of ventilators and medical assistance is available along with posting of doctors and paramedical staff equipped with all required safety material.