LAHORE - Shalamar Hospital has launched a free online telemedicine service to offer medical advice to patients during the current lockdown caused by COVID-19. Senior consultants of Shalamar Hospital will give free professional advice to patients through Skype. This service has been launched to help people receive medical advice at their homes, as due to the current lockdown situation they are facing difficulties in going out of their homes. Shalamar Hospital is contributing to the society through this free of cost initiative whereby anyone can visit the dedicated page of telemedicine on the website. Senior consultants from the department of Medicine, Gynaecology, Cardiology, Surgery and Paediatrics will offer instant medical advice to patients. The service is available every day except Sunday from 9 am–2 pm. According to Col. (R) Dr. Tanveer Rana, Chief Operating Officer, Shalamar Hospital, “In this moment of crisis, we stand with the people of Pakistan and we want them to know that Shalamar Hospital is striving to offer them experienced medical advice without the need to stepping out of their homes.” He further said, “Using Skype, people can connect with our experienced team of doctors and seek medical advice for free. This will also reduce financial burden on our people.”