ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly has said that the corona virus pandemic was a global issue and could be fought through joint efforts and national unity.

Attributing spread of corona virus to particular religious sect or group of people was not acceptable, said speaker NA Asad Qaiser in a tele-video meeting held in Parliament House between Representatives of Tableeghi Jamaat from Riawind.

The Speaker said that Tableeghi Jamaat had immense contributions for spreading Islam in the world. He said that Jamaat had always portrayed the real image of Islam which underlines peace, harmony and interfaith tolerance. He said that multiple factors lead to the spread of corona virus globally and it should not be associated with any religious sect or group.

He said that government was cognizant of the concerns of people associated with Tableeghi Jamaat, thus important Ministers and senior representatives their Ministries had been called to listen and address problems and concerns of the Jamaat.

The Representative of Tableeghi Jamaat thanked the Speaker for his initiative and informed that government functionaries had been very cooperative during this corona virus problem. He said that arrangements may be made to transport more than 1500 foreigners from different countries currently in Pakistan on tableegh mission back to their countries.

He also suggested for allowing local people tested negative to leave for their native areas. He also informed that 500 Pakistani on tableegh missions aboard were stranded in different countries and arrangements may be made to bring them back to Pakistan.

He assured this Jamaat’s all-out support for jointly tackling this pandemic. He also suggested for allowing Afghan Nationals on tableegh mission to leave through land routes back to their country.

The Minister for Interior assured that government of Pakistan would make all necessary arrangements for safe transportation of all the foreigners and stranded Pakistanis once data was available.

He said that government of Pakistan was cognizant of the corona pandemic and was making all-out efforts to keep its citizens safe.

The Speaker appreciate the assurance of the Minister of Interior and constituted a Committee under the Convenership of Minister of State for SAFRON Mr. Sheryar Afridi with Representatives of Ministries of Health, Interior, Foreign affairs and Aviation division to collect data of all foreigner in Pakistan and stranded Pakistanis abroad and suggest measures to transport them back home.

The Speaker directed National Assembly Secretariat to notify the Committee so that it could start its functions as soon as possible.

Federal Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Shah, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Minister of State for SAFRON Sheryar Afridi were also present during the meeting. Representatives of Ministries of Health, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Aviation Division were present during the meeting.