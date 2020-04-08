Share:

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have reached to 4,072. These include 2,030 cases in Punjab, 986 in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 527, Balochistan 206, Gilgit-Baltistan 212, Islamabad Capital Territory 92 and Azad Kashmir 19.

According to National Command and Operation Centre this morning (8:10am), 208 new coronavirus cases were detected in last 24 hours.

Fifty-eight people have died of coronavirus since its outbreak in Pakistan, which include 18 in Sindh, Punjab 16, KP 18, Balochistan two, ICT one and three in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, 467 people have been recovered, while 1,339 COVID patients were hospitalized and 25 of them are in critical condition.

The government has also enhanced testing facilities and a total of 42,159 tests have so far been conducted. Isolation facilities have been established in 462 hospitals across Pakistan with a capacity of 7,295 beds. Besides, 17,470 corona affected people have been housed at 330 Quarantine facilities.