After passing a “stable overnight” in intensive care, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now “in good spirits,” a Downing Street statement said Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson went into intensive care yesterday after his situation deteriorated with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits,” a spokesman for Johnson told a press briefing. “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.

“We are confident that the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the health service. Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors.”

Speaking to the BBC earlier Tuesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Michael Gove said Johnson’s situation had deteriorated on Sunday after he was taken to hospital for a series of tests.

“The medical advice was that he should be moved to intensive care at around seven o’clock last night,” said Gove. “Just after that, the Cabinet were informed but the Cabinet secretary convened a telephone call to explain the situation to us.”

Gove said Johnson was “not on a ventilator.”

“One of the reasons for being in intensive care is to make sure that whatever support the medical team considered to be appropriate can be provided,” he added.

“The team at St. Thomas’ [Hospital] are among some of the some of the finest clinicians in the country. The doctors will be making appropriate medical decisions, and they have our full support in the amazingly important work that they do.”

Asked if the prime minister had pneumonia at this stage, Gove said he was “not aware of that.”

“If there’s any change in his condition, Number 10 will ensure that the country is updated,” he added, referring to the prime minister’s iconic residence on Downing Street.

Quarantine, then hospital

Johnson had been admitted to intensive care Monday evening as his condition had deteriorated since being infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a government statement.

"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital in London after being admitted with persistent symptoms of the coronavirus," said a Downing Street statement.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," it said.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the first secretary of state, to stand in for him when necessary, the statement said.

"The PM is receiving excellent care and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication," the statement said.

Arriving at Number 10 Tuesday morning, Raab said Johnson “is in very good hands.”

Johnson, 55, tested positive for coronavirus 11 days ago and remained in self-isolation for seven days in line with the government guidelines.

In a video last Friday, he said he was feeling better but a high temperature persisted, and on Sunday he was taken to hospital for further tests.