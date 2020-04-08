Share:

FAISALABAD - Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has emphasized upon appropriate service delivery and said that the departmental work should not be delayed or suspended due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the departmental performance in the current scenario of lockdown.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz,.Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Junaid Hasan, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers attended the meeting.

The Director General stressed upon strict compliance of precautionary and safety measures against threat of coronavirus and directed for maintaining the pace of service delivery.

He said that the duties of staff should be adjusted and routine official work of should be suffered.

He maintained that the entry of general public in offices has been suspended temporary under the guidelines of Punjab Government to control the spread of coronavirus but the FDA services and other necessary information be provided to the citizens on line.

He said that the applicants should not be faced any difficulty in contacting the one window counter on line .He added that no file should be delayed without any justification and 100% disposal of routine official work be ensured on daily basis.

The FDA Director General also directed for disposal of public complaints receiving through Pakistan Citizens Portal and warned that no excuse of lockdown would be entertain in this regard .He added that the developers should be guided properly and necessary information be passed to them to boost the construction sector.