Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during first eight months of current financial year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

The total exports to the USA during July-February (2019-20) were recorded at $2755.213 million against the exports of $2687.053 million during July-February (2018-19), showing an increase of 2.53 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1179.304 million against the exports of $1156.774 million last year, showing nominal increase of 1.94 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1141.808 million during the current financial year against the exports of $1172.866 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of 2.64 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $1100.851 million against $ 855.643 million during last year, showing increase of 28.65 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $909.754 million against $871.801 million last year, the data revealed.

During the first eight months, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $728.315 million against $777.153 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at $687.618 million against $626.855 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $606.391 million against $617.160 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at $524.612 million against $508.363 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the current financial year were recorded at $512.089 million against $510.413 million while the exports to France stood at $294.119 million against $303.968 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at $139.487 million during the current financial year compared to $190.641 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at $188.811 million against $195.322 million, to Saudi Arabia $317.509 million against $210.854 million whereas the exports to India stood at $19.738 million during the financial year against $273.857 million during last year.