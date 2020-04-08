PARACHINAR - Kurram tribal district reported the first death from coronavirus on Tuesday, prompting the district administration to dispatch a team to Shesho village, which was quarantined.
Deputy Commissioner Kurram district Shah Fahad told media that the 70-year-old woman from Sheshu village died at a hospital in Peshawar.
“She was admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar after her condition deteriorated. Later at the hospital, her corona test also came positive and later she passed away,” the official said.
He added that an assistant commissioner along with health staff visited the Sheshu village in Lower Kurram, comprising around 70 houses, for possible corona cases as the deceased woman hailed from the same village.