PARACHINAR - Kurram tribal district report­ed the first death from corona­virus on Tuesday, prompting the district administration to dispatch a team to Shesho village, which was quarantined.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram district Shah Fahad told media that the 70-year-old woman from Sheshu village died at a hospital in Peshawar.

“She was admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar after her condition de­teriorated. Later at the hospital, her corona test also came positive and later she passed away,” the of­ficial said.

He added that an assistant com­missioner along with health staff visited the Sheshu village in Low­er Kurram, comprising around 70 houses, for possible corona cas­es as the deceased woman hailed from the same village.