At least four security personnel were injured, when an explosion rocked the Hayatabad area here in Peshawar on Wednesday.
According to details, unknown miscreants had planted explosive device at Hayatabad phase-III Chowk, which exploded when a vehicle of Khasadar force was passing by.
As a result of blast the vehicle was damaged while four security men were injured.
The injured were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).
