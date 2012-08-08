At least four security personnel were injured, when an explosion rocked the Hayatabad area here in Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to details, unknown miscreants had planted explosive device at Hayatabad phase-III Chowk, which exploded when a vehicle of Khasadar force was passing by.

As a result of blast the vehicle was damaged while four security men were injured.

The injured were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).