Rawalpindi - Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the assassins of Additional and District Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Tahir Khan Niazi would be arrested soon.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif also expressed his deep sorrow over the murder of an honest and brave judge and ordered police to utilize all resources to net the killers of the judge.

Rana expressed these views while addressing a meeting here on Friday; which was also attended by Sessions Judge Akhtar Ali Bahadur, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP (Operations) Karamat Ullah Malik, PML-N MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal and others.

The law minister said that the officers of police have been busy tracing the killers by utilizing all the available resources. He said that the investigators have also collected evidence from the crime scene that would be helpful in solving the case. He said that come what may the killer would not be spared and would be brought to book soon.

Addressing the meeting, IG Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera said that police have announced Rs 700,000 as prize money for the informer who would provide any clue of murderers to police. He said that the name and other details of informer would be kept secret. He added that police were enhancing the security around the residences of judges and in the courtrooms to avoid any untoward incident. Later, the law minister, IG, sessions judge, RPO, CPO and other political figures attended Rasm-e-Qul of the deceased ADSJ held at Jamia Masjid Chah Sultan and condoled the death of Tahir Khan Niazi with his family.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar visited the residence of ADSJ Tahir Khan Niazi and met with bereaved family members. The minister expressed his profound sorrow over the murder of the judge and prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed soul. Police made tight security arrangements in the city on the occasion.

Meanwhile, police has dispatched all the evidences, collected from the crime scene, to forensic laboratory for examination. “It will be premature to say that whether or not any terrorist group is involved in the killing of ADSJ Tahir Khan Niazi until conclusion of the investigation,” said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja here on Friday.

He said that the judge’s murder case was a test case for Rawalpindi police and all the investigation teams have been directed to arrest the killers soon. “I have made three police teams comprising professional and expert police officers to sort out the murder case,” Wisal Raja said adding that the killers would soon be behind the bars. He said that it was not the murder of a personality rather they killers shed blood of justice.