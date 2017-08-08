Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that efforts must continue in concert with other elements of national power to defeat terrorism and militancy in order to establish rule of law and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution. Presiding over the 203rd Corps Commanders’ conference in Rawalpindi on Monday, the army chief appreciated the successful conduct of operation Khyber-IV in a most inhospitable terrain of Rajgal valley with minimal casualties.

A statement issued by the ISPR said the army chief also expressed full satisfaction on army’s commitment to national defence and security. It said the forum undertook a comprehensive review of the internal and external security environment. The conference acknowledged positive long term effects being achieved through operation Raddul Fassad. The forum was also briefed about the situation along the Line of Control (LoC). The conference also deliberated upon regional security situation especially in Afghanistan and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and security.

The army chief said: “We look forward to a trust-based mutual cooperation in this regard which can achieve the policy ends of enduring regional peace”.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan and Afghanistan reaffirmed the commitment of their respective armies to fighting terrorism.

Both sides had expressed this resolve during a visit of high level Afghan military delegation to 11 Corps headquarter Peshawar and had discussed issues relating to security and border management with Pakistani counterparts.

On Saturday, Gen Bajwa also visited Rajgal valley, Khyber Agency and saw the progress of operation Khyber 4 in which the security forces have cleared over 90 percent of the area.On completion of the operation, Khyber Agency would be free of terrorists’ influence thereby providing an environment for the return of IDPs and development prong to proceed. Gen Bajwa appreciated the professionalism of the participating troops including support of PAF in the skillful targeting of the terrorists’ strongholds minimizing own casualties.

Talking to officers and troops, the COAS thanked Allah for His blessings which enabled Pakistan Army to come up to the expectations of the nation in achievements against terrorism and militancy in the country.

The army chief said: “With full backing of the nation we are heading towards a normalized Pakistan where writ of state and supremacy of law would be second to none and where every Pakistani whether in cities, tribal or far flung areas will be able to play their positive and rightful part in Pakistan’s progress.”