LAHORE-With India banning Pakistani artistes from working in Bollywood, writer-producer Asma Nabeel has penned the lyrics for a song featured in an upcoming Bollywood film, Helicopter Eela.

Helicopter Eela is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and features Kajol in the lead role as an aspiring singer and single mother. The movie is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi and is based on the Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo, written by Anand Gandhi.

Asma took to social media to announce the news and wrote: “Indeed an emotional moment for me. Continuing with a line from the song, “Tu gaya tu ruki saari sansain… mar bhi jayain tu ab nahi koi gham. My first ever song in an Indian film and shot on one of my favourite’s the one and only Kajol.

Thank you Dada, Pradeep Sarkar and Panchali Sarkar bhabi,” she said. Asma Nabeel is the creator behind popular dramas like Khaani and Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and has also penned the script behind Pakistani film Maan Jao Naa.