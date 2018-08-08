Share:

MINSK:- Belarusian authorities on Tuesday detained at least three journalists during searches of the offices of two independent news websites over “unauthorised” access to the services of the country’s state news agency. The editors of Tut.by, Maria Zolotova and Anna Kaltygina, as well as BelaPAN journalist Tatiana Korovenkova were detained, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement. They are accused of “unauthorised access to computer information for reasons of personal gain,” it added. The statement said a criminal case was opened after state news agency BelTA complained of their failure to pay subscription fees.–AFP