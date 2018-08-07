Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan Nadem Irshad Kiyani Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to investigate into the death of an eight-year-old a schoolgirl due to alleged torture by her teacher.

The committee is tasked with carrying out the probe in three days so that action can be taken against the persons responsible for the tragic incident.

The girl identified as Noor Fatima was allegedly tortured by her teacher in Qadirpur Rawan area and she died in Nishtar Hospital.

Following the incident, relatives of the deceased girl staged a protest, demanding stern action against the persons responsible for her death.

They alleged that the girl died of torture wounds and negligence of Nishtar Hospital's doctors.

Upon which, Multan commissioner constituted a committee to ascertain cause of the death.

The committee is consisted of three persons including Additional Commissioner Coordination Sarfraz Ahmad, AC City Agha Zaheer and Dr Kashif Chishti.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha has also constituted a committee to launch a probe.

Meanwhile, the commissioner issued order for launching of operation against encroachments and action against the people placing construction material on roadsides.

The Commissioner said that the handcarts caused severe blockade in traffic. He directed concerned officials to challan the handcarts causing traffic jams.

Earlier, the Commissioner visited Jinnah park and expressed displeasure on poor sanitation condition.

The Commissioner said that although plantation drive had been launched, there was no sign of plantation in the park. He regretted that the recreational places for people were in poor condition.

He directed the CEO Municipal corporation Muhammad Afzal to improve condition of Damdama and arrange facilities for the visitors.