PR Islamabad - A delegation of the China Science and Technology Exchange Centre (CSTEC) visited COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI). The delegation led by Zhao Xinli, Vice Director General CSTEC called upon Rector CUI Prof Dr Raheel Qamar and discussed various avenues of scientific and educational cooperation between CSTEC and CUI.

Prof Qamar pledged support to all initiatives of training and development offered by CSTEC under the BRI & CPEC projects.

Zhao Xinli presented Dr Raheel Qamar some reports of CSTEC as well some of his authored books.