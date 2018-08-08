Share:

SBASSE organises workshop

LAHORE (PR): Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE) at LUMS concluded a 3-day workshop titled 'Leaders in Science and Innovation Policy'. The workshop was attended by 30+ senior leaders from the academia, government sector and public labs; these included Vice Chancellors, Professors, Heads of ORICs, Scientists and government bureaucrats engaged in scientific advice.

Telenor Velocity partners with incubation centres

ISLAMABAD (PR): To support budding Pakistani startups on a larger scale, Telenor has widened the scope of its flagship 'Velocity' accelerator by partnering with incubation centers and other accelerators across the nation.

Telenor Velocity is Pakistan's first telco-led accelerator that helps promising startups overcome the barriers holding their business back and work closely to identify steps they need to take to achieve rapid and sustainable growth.

Through the Velocity Partnership Program, country's top incubators, accelerators, investors and co-working places can partner with Velocity and gain access to a comprehensive suite of services and tools that can prove pivotal to the growth and sustainability of their startups.NIC Peshawar, NIC Karachi, Plan X, Plan9, NSPIRE, 10xC, GIKI and Daftarkhwan and have already joined the Velocity Partnership Program with their startups gaining access to the Velocity Suite.

LG announces financial results

LAHORE (PR): LG Electronics Inc reported consolidated global sales of $13.9 billion and operating profits of $715.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Second-quarter sales rose 3.2 percent while operating profits increased 16.1 percent from the same period last year. Strong profitability from home appliances and air solutions and premium home entertainment products offset second-quarter operating losses from vehicle components and mobile communications.