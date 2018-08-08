Share:

KARACHI - Police booked a couple and their daughter for allegedly involved in short-term kidnapping and torturing at least three minors in District Malir.

The incident took place in Sherpao Colony in Landhi within the limits of Quaidabad police station where at least three minor children were kidnapped in two days.

Police officials said that at least two children were kidnapped on the night between Monday and Tuesday from Sherpao Colony, however, the victims were later released after at least two hours of their kidnapping.

Police officials said that the victims were badly tortured before being released. Tension prevailed within the locality after the children returned to their home and their parents found them in critical condition. Following the incident, a large number of family members, relatives and residents of the area gathered onto the road and staged a protest against the incident.

They also demanded the strict action against those involved in the incident. Extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site after getting news about the incident and started investigation. Police took the victims children to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical examination.

The victims were identified as three-year-old Sawera, daughter of Nizar Khan and two-and-a-half-year-old Hashmain, son of Subanuddin.

SHO Amin Marri said that victims confirmed that they were tortured and beaten up with the sharp edge materials and several marks of torture have been found on their bodies. The SHO further said that the police have registered an FIR No 262/18 on behalf of Hashmain’s uncle, namely Bakharuddin.

In the FIR, the complainant has nominated Muhammad Ajmal, his son-in-law Israr, daughter Arzu and ten-year-old Fiza. The officer said that the police, however, raided the suspect’s house where the children were tortured and arrested three of the four nominated persons, however, the police were looking for Israr who was managed to escape before the police conducted a raid. The officer said that at one side, the police was busy investigating a case, another similar case surfaced in the same area as what the three-year-old Libaba, daughter of Imran approached the police on Tuesday afternoon and informed that she was also kidnapped and later released after being tortured by unidentified persons.

The officer said that Libaba’s incident was occurred about two to three days ago but the family had not approached the police timely. The officer said that the actual motive behind the incident has yet to be ascertained while a case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, Orangi Town police claimed to have arrested six kidnappers involved in the kidnapping of two tires dealers. Police team on a tip off conducted a raid in MPR Colony while arrested six accused persons including Anwar, Abdul Ghani, Shahzad, Dilawar, Shamsullah and Ayoub Khan.

Police also recovered two businessmen inclduign Muhammad Bux and Abdul Sattar while recovered a local welfare organisation ambulance. The tires traders rushed to the Saleem Center, Nagan Chowrangi to see the stock tires for purchase when both were abducted and kept in the custody of kidnappers in MPR Colony from where culprits trying to shift them to Baluchistan through ambulance. Police said that the kidnappers assured them during a telephonic chat ahead of the sale of the bulk quantity of tires available for sale on reasonable price. As both the traders rushed to the spot culprits gave the drugs in tea to make them unconscious. As police came to known about the incident, they raided the spot and arrested the accused persons.