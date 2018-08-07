Share:

GUJRANWALA-The operation for retrieval of state land and removal of encroachments has been stayed by a civil court in its status quo order on the plaint filed by the occupants.

As a result the operation has been stopped by the district administration. Earlier, the district administration teams along with police party reached there and started demolishing the buildings by using heavy machinery. Meanwhile, some industrialists including Qasim Butt approached the civil court for grant of a status quo and on their petition judge Humaira Muzafar issued the status quo order. The court directed the concerned officers to attend the court on 9th of August.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Gujranwala Asadullah Faiz visited the site, and said that on the orders of NAB, the district administration has succeeded to vacate 80% commercial land from the occupiers while the rest area would also be got cleared after discharging the status quo order.

The commissioner also said that the land is a government property allocated for setting up of a zoo. He said the first priority was to retrieve the commercial area while domestic occupiers would be given a chance to clear their position before demolishing the buildings.