Islamabad - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) received its first case of Congo Virus , when a patient was brought to the hospital on Tuesday.

According to details, 32-year-old Mohammad Bashir, a resident of Murree was brought to PIMS five days ago. However, the patient has been declared out of danger.

The medical team on suspicious symptoms admitted the patient and sent his samples to National Institute of Health (NIH) for the confirmation of the disease.

An official from the hospital informed The Nation that the reports have positively confirmed the virus in the patient and precautionary measures have been taken.

Although the patient’s condition is out of danger, he has been kept in the isolation ward.

PIMS spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja said that the suspect patient Mohammad Bashir has been kept in the isolation ward of medical ward-2 and treatment has been started.

He said that, though the hospital is providing maximum facilities to the patients, such diseases must be avoided with precautionary measures. The NIH every year, before Eid-ul-Azha issues an advisory to avoid animal contact as a precautionary measure to remain safe from the virus.

“The hospital is already facing patients’ burden and such viral diseases increases it only,” he said.

The Congo Virus – also known as Crimean-Congo Hemmorhagic Fever (CCHF) is a viral disease and is transferred to humans from animals. According to NIH advisory, its symptoms include fever, muscle and vomiting, which if not diagnosed and treated on time can lead to the death of the patient.

The veterinary staff is advised by NIH to vaccinate the animals to control the spread of disease.