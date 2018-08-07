Share:

PHULARWAN: Five members of a same family including three brothers were gunned down by rivals here in the city late the other night.

According to a private TV channel, two groups locked in enmity, indulged in crossfire. As a result, five persons belonging to a same family including three brothers were killed. The slain brothers were identified as Qurban Ali, Abdul Rasheed and Basheer Ahmed.

The police rushed the scene and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and launched further investigation. According to the police, it was not the first time, both the groups exchange fire.

In the past, in a similar attack four persons had been shot dead, the police informed.