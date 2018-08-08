Share:

Islamabad - Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that Ghazi Brotha water supply project would help eliminate water shortage in the capital city on a permanent basis, as it would provide 200 MGD water to the city.

He said this during a meeting with a Chinese delegation.

The delegation took interest in different development initiatives of Metropolitan Corporation and gave different suggestions in this regard. The Mayor informed the delegation that provision of sufficient water to the residents of the federal capital is among the top priorities of the MCI.

He said that Islamabad is expanding everyday and existing water resources including Simly Dam, Tube wells and Khanpur Dam cannot meet the water requirements of the city.

He said the government of Pakistan has approved provision of water from Ghazi Brotha Project and soon after completion of necessary codal formalities; work on the project would be launched.