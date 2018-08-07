Share:



MUZAFFARGARH

A man axed his 22-year-old sister to death in the name of honour in Seetpur, tehsil Alipur, on Tuesday.

The family attempted to hush up the incident and avoid autopsy to avert any legal proceedings but locals informed the police.

According to police, the incident took place in Seetpur in Alipur Tehsil where a young man identified as Punal, son of Malik Gumman killed his 22-year-old sister Kaneez Mai with repeated strikes of axe. The girl parents, reportedly, tried to hide the matter from the police to avoid registration of FIR against the accused.

SDPO Nasrullah Warraich, on the directives of DPO Faisal Shehzad, reached the spot and shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital Alipur for autopsy and registered a case under Sections 302 and 311 on behalf of the State after the girl's parents refused to opt for legal action against their son.

According to the post-mortem report, the girl had died of critical axe wounds. The police confirmed that Kaneez Mai was murdered in the name of honour as the accused suspected his sister of having illicit relations with someone of the village. The police handed over the dead body to the parents and launched hunt for the accused who is at large.