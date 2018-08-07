Share:

WASHINGTON:- Award-winning US television drama “Homeland” will air its eighth and final season next year. The announcement, made on Twitter on Monday, brings to a close the adventures of Carrie Mathison, a bipolar, former CIA agent played by Claire Danes, and her mentor Saul Berenson played by Mandy Patinkin. Based on the Israeli series “Prisoners Of War,” it debuted to critical acclaim in 2011, quickly becoming a game-changer for premium cable channel Showtime. The show counted former president Barack Obama among its devotees, while racking up eight Emmy awards and five Golden Globes.