Share:

SIALKOT-The Independence Day will be celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm as arrangements are being finalised for the purpose.

Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar told newsmen that the main flag-hoisting ceremony would be held at the historical Sialkot Fort on August 14. He said that a large number of people from all walks of life would participate in the colourful ceremony. Presiding a meeting, he said the ceremony would be held under the supervision of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

All the government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil, the birth place of Allama Iqbal, Govt Murray College Sialkot, all the main streets, roads and bazaars were being illuminated and decorated with national flags and colorful buntings.

Competitions of speech, national songs and seminars in connection with the Independence Day will also be held at all the schools, colleges, universities under the supervision of the Sialkot district.

Meanwhile, national flags could be seen hoisting on the cars, motorcycles, trucks, etc. also fluttering atop the government and private buildings, houses, markets and shops in Sialkot City, Sialkot Cantt, Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana , Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas.

Some shopkeepers said that their business was gaining momentum as the demand for buntings and stickers' bearing the pictures of flags and national heroes had gone up. They said the prices of all the items have shot up but the people were caring little about the prices. On the other hand, the sale of fireworks also continues in the Sialkot district despite a ban and even kids are busy enjoying firecrackers in busy streets.