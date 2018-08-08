Share:

PESHAWAR - Ruling out differences on the nomination of chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Shah Farman Tuesday said that party chief Imran Khan would soon take the decision in this regard and his decision would be acceptable to them.

Talking to media after the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary board, Shah Farman said that reports about the nomination of KP CM is running round-the-clock on media but the decision and announcement would be made by Imran Khan in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, former health minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarkai said that the today’s meeting, which was chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, only discussed the party policy for the next five years. He further added that KP CM name would be announced by the PTI chairman and it would be acceptable for all. He also thanked the KP people for re-empowering PTI in the province.

On this occasion, former education minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Atif Khan said the PTI first priority is to bring back the looted money stitched in lockers of foreign banks to the country. He said that corruption and nepotism would be completely uprooted from the country.