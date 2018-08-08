Share:

Islamabad - Information Service Academy in collaboration with Pakistan Peace Collective has organized a two-day Workshop on “Emerging Challenges in Media Engagement and Communication” here on Tuesday.

The speakers at the workshop highlighted the important role for mass media in creating national unity and remodelling of public opinions in crisis situation due to the widespread access to the mass media. They said crisis in all its forms are an inseparable part of mankind’s life and their diversity is increasing over time. Mass media plays a special role in providing information and making people aware of the situation during crisis situations. Director General Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Wakeel Khan highlighted the Code of Conduct of the media and urged the media officials to act responsibly in critical and serious situations.

“The media can calm the populace and encourage them to do positive actions, or can terrorize the populace and create chaos,” he added. Senor Journalist Khalid Jameel said that accurate and updated information is among the most important factors in finding solutions in extraordinary and crisis situations and providing this accurate information is the best way for the media to help the victims. The trainers at the workshop delivered lectures and shred their experiences and practiced mock exercises while engaging Information Group in-service officers and working journalists in the exercises. CEO Pakistan Peace Collective Shabbir Anwer, Mowadat H.Rana Dean Faculty of Psychiatry in CPSP, Information Group in-service officers, Media persons, Journalists and official of Information Service Academy also attended the workshop.