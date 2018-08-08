Share:

JACOBABAD - A large number of people Tuesday protested against murder of Sindhi artist Qutab Rind in Punjab’s capital. Qutab Ali Rind, a graduate from the National College of Arts, was killed on July 17, as he clashed with the suspects over nonpayment of the house rent.

Chanting slogans against the Punjab police and Punjab chief minister, the protesters held a rally which ended at Jacobabad Press Club.

They rejected the social media campaign alleging that Qutab Ali Rind was murdered over blasphemy. Several social media users last week created a controversy over the motives behind the murder of Qutab, who was ready to launch his latest painting exhibition at a local art gallery.

They demanded the authorities concerned to arrest the killers. They also demanded to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the case so that fair trial could be conducted as the real facts against the murder could be known for the larger interests of the family of Qutab Rind.

The civil society leaders said that Qutab’s murder was not only the murder of student but also the murder of intellectual and talented artist of Jacobabad.

“We assume that Qutab’s murder is a murder of national talent, police should play its role to conduct the fair enquiry and trail otherwise the circle of protest will be extended throughout the country for justice,” they added.

The rally was led by Muhammad Jan Odhano, Gul Baig Rind, Waheed Bhutto, Gul Buldi, Ghanzafar Pathan, Human Rights Activits Qurban Ali, Nadeem Baharni and others.